 ASE Instructor Conference Set for July in North Carolina

The in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference is scheduled for July 17-20 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Concord, North Carolina, just outside of Charlotte. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference will host hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide at the premier national training event of the year.

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $600 per person while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $700 each

For more information or to register, click here.

