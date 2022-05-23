 ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Tests
ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Tests

News

ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Tests

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has introduced an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4). The test is designed to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks.

“Because ADAS service is becoming a very important vehicle repair service, our stakeholders requested that we develop a certification test that demonstrates that automotive service professionals are qualified to perform ADAS service,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.  “We worked closely with service technicians, service representatives from vehicle and engine manufacturers, aftermarket trainers and technical educators to develop questions that deal with practical problems experienced by technicians in their work with vehicles that include ADAS.”

The ASE ADAS Specialist test (L4) will cover content focused on the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other advanced driver assistance systems. Many of the questions relate to a sample vehicle with advanced driver assistance systems technology used by most manufacturers. This vehicle is described in the composite vehicle type 1 reference booklet, which is provided as an electronic pop-up during the test. 

To register for the ADAS Specialist test (L4), automotive service professionals must have passed either the Automobile Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Collision Mechanical and Electrical Components (B5) test.

There is a study guide available for individuals planning on taking the ADAS Specialist Certification test to help in test preparation. For more information about the new ADAS Specialist Certification test and registering, visit https://ase.com/test-series.

