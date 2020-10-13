ASE Offers Entry-Level Certification

Click Here to Read More

“The ASE Entry-Level certification tests are designed to indicate a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce in those seeking a career in the automotive service industry,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “These tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with ASE professional-level certifications.”

Geared toward students completing a program of technical study, ASE Entry-Level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy truck segments. The tests are designed and calibrated for those with no hands-on work experience. The certifications are good for two years.

“For students, ASE Entry-Level certification is a gateway to a professional automotive career and demonstrates to employers a potential to become a high-performing employee,” continued Coley. “For schools, these tests can also serve as an excellent metric for a training program’s effectiveness, and for employers, this credential is way to evaluate the skills of entry-level student employees. We encourage all students to ask their instructors about ASE Entry-Level certifications and recommend that schools and employers contact the ASE Education Foundation if they need more information about the program.”