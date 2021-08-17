 ASE Offers Free Service Technician Webinar -
News

ASE Offers Free Service Technician Webinar

 

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Aug. 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “NAPA – Hybrid and Electric Vehicle EV Update.”

Jason Gloria with NAPA will share some of the latest technology information, service news and trends regarding this ever-changing business segment.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

Click here for more information or to register.

