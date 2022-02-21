 ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs

on

FL Career College Expanding Technician Training Program

on

Mitchell 1 Accepts Applications For Technology Scholarship

on

Federated Car Care Scholarships Available
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Meet Ethan Galentine, February's Student of the Month! Video
play

Meet Ethan Galentine, February's Student of the Month!

Diagnosing Catalytic Converter Problems (Video) Video
play

Diagnosing Catalytic Converter Problems (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Oil and Carbon Deposits

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits
The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs

 

on

ASE Education Foundation announced new partnerships with industry organizations that it says aids its efforts of continuing to provide innovative programs that help increase the number and diversity of service professionals entering the industry.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We want to thank all of our industry partners who step up year in and year out to provide much appreciated support for the ASE Education Foundation,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “Our partners are the backbone of the Foundation and continue to provide us with their expertise and needed resources to implement our programs. They will be instrumental as we expand our new Adopt-A-School program, implement new registered apprenticeships and increase diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the coming year.”

New partners ALLDATA, Auto Care Alliance, Automotive Lift Institute, Collision Repair Education Foundation, Goodheart Willcox, Hertz, ExxonMobil, Noregon and Permatex will join the following list of returning partners who support the ASE Education Foundation:  ACDelco, Acura, ASA, ATech Training, Audi, BMW, Bridgestone, CarMax, CARQUEST, CCAR, CDK Global, CDX, Cengage, Electude, Federated/Pronto, FedEx, Ford, Garage Gurus, Gates, General Motors, HDA Truck Pride, Honda, Isuzu Truck, Lexus, Mack Truck, Mercedes Benz, Motor Age, NADA, NAPA, Navistar, Nissan, NTB, PepsiCo, Porsche, Ryder, S/P2, SkillsUSA, Snap-on, Stellantis, Subaru, TA Petro, TechForce Foundation, Tire Kingdom, Toyota, UPS, Volvo Truck, Volkswagen and WD-40.about:blank

Advertisement

“We are proud to join forces with these fine organizations and leverage their vast experience in order to recruit, nurture and inspire the next generation of service professionals,” Coley added.

To learn more about supporting the ASE Education Foundation and its mission to improve the quality of automobile, collision repair/refinish, and medium/heavy truck training programs, visit www.ASEeducationFoundation.org/partners.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: ASE Announces Adopt-A-School Program

News: ADVICS Brand Launches Line of Ultra-Premium Brake Fluid

News: UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website

News: Federated ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ Returns

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician