News

ASE Spring Testing is Underway

Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service professionals that spring testing is underway. Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests. 

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ASE said it also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9). 

To register and choose an available option for selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com, click on “register” and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locate the tests they want to take. They should add those tests to the cart, check out and then registration is complete. For assistance, registrants should contact ASE customer service at 800-390-6789.

News

Continental Releases 67 New Part Numbers

Twenty-two new import part numbers, as well as 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers, are immediately available.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Continental announced a continued development of its import line of products with the addition of 22 new part numbers, as well as the expansion of its metals program, including 39 new pulley and tensioner part numbers. The new product line extensions are immediately available, Continental said.

39 Tensioners and Pulleys

Read Full Article

