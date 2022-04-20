 ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 1 (Video)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 1 (Video)

on

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 2 (Video)

on

Timing Belt Kit Unboxing (Video)

on

Stretch Belt Inspection And Installation (Video)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 2 (Video) Video
play

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 2 (Video)

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 1 (Video) Video
play

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 1 (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis
Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?

Underhood: Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?
VW Key Programming

Automotive: VW Key Programming
Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

Career: Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
Why Replacing Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs is Necessary

Automotive: Why Replacing Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs is Necessary
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 1 (Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

There are 7 different systems covered in the ASE G1 maintenance and light repair test. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Advertisement

When preparing for the ASE G1 maintenance and light repair test it is important to remember that there are 7 different systems that are covered in the test. The areas that are tested include Brakes, Engine Repair, Automatic and Manual drive Train systems, Electrical, HVAC, and Steering and Suspension. With that in mind it’s important to study and prepare for these different sections of the test. Let’s try this G1 practice test question and see how you do!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Red brake warning light is illuminated on the dash. Technician A states that the brake fluid level could be low. Technician B states the parking brake could be on. Which technician is correct?

  • A: Tech A only
  • B: Tech B only
  • C: Both Techs
  • D: Neither tech

The correct answer is C. Both techs are right. Technician A is correct the because the lamp will come on if the brake fluid is below the minimum level on most vehicles. Technician B is correct the red brake lamp will come on when the parking brake is engaged. Thanks for watching and make sure to check out many more of these ASE test prep questions at TomorrowsTechnician.com!

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Carter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: How To Measure Belt Wear (Video)

Video: Correctly Installing Cartridge Oil Filters (Video)

Video: Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO)

Video: Steering Systems Have Changed – Do Customers Care? (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician