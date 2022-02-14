ASE Test Prep: Can A Fuel Pump Module Have An Internal Leak?

Click Here to Read More

I have an ASE A1 test question for you…

A fuel pump module can have an internal leak.

True or False?

The answer is true. Most modern fuel pumps mount the electric pump at the bottom of the tank. Fuel is carried from the pump to the cover assembly using flexible hoses. The hose can develop leaks over time due to chaffing on the support rods. In some cases, the clamps and connection at the pump and cover assembly can start to leak.

Instead of the fuel being delivered to the fuel rail, the pressure is bled off back into the tank. The symptoms of this condition will be low fuel pressure at the rail, hesitation and misfires codes. A scan tool can control the fuel pump on some vehicles bi-directionally. If you can turn the pump on and hear it running and the fuel pressure does not increase, chances are the pump assembly is leaking internally.