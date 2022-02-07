 ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pressure (VIDEO)
Video

ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pressure (VIDEO)

 

Let’s see if you have prepared thoroughly and know the answer to this ASE practice test question. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Even if you prepare thoroughly, there will likely be a few questions that you don’t know the answer to, and that’s okay. There are test-taking strategies that you can use to make an educated guess and improve your odds of answering correctly.

Maintain your confidence and concentrate on what you do know. Skip the questions that are giving you trouble. You can always come back to them later and make an educated guess. Let’s see if you have prepared thoroughly and know the answer to this ASE practice test question.

The fuel pressure drops rapidly when the engine is turned off.

Technician A says that one or more injectors could be leaking.

Technician B says that a failed check valve in the fuel pump could be causing the problem. Which technician is correct?

A only,

B only,

both techs,

or neither tech.

The correct answer is C. Tech A is correct because the fuel pressure would drop if one or more of the injectors were leaking fuel. Tech B is also correct because the fuel pressure would drop if the check valve in the outlet of the fuel pump was leaking or has failed. Good luck on that test.

