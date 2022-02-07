 ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

on

ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO)

on

ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pressure (VIDEO)

on

ASE Test Prep: Fuel Pump Testing (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Winter Air Ride Diagnostics

Automotive: Winter Air Ride Diagnostics
Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics

Automotive: Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
Ball Joint Inspection

Undercar: Ball Joint Inspection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Grab an index card and use this question in your ASE study rotation. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Creating flashcards is a great way to quiz your self or have others help you study for an upcoming ASC test. Use some three by five index cards and print the question on one side and write the answer on the other side. Having someone ask you the questions aloud provides a different learning path for your brain. Not to mention, the process of writing the question down will help reinforce all your learning as well. Take the flashcards wherever you’re out and about and quiz yourself whenever you have some downtime. Grab an index card and use this question in your study rotation.

Advertisement

A customer states that the heater works sometimes, but on other occasions, only cold air comes out from the vents while driving.

Technician A states that the cooling system could be low on coolant. Technician B states that the water pump could be faulty. Which tech is correct?

Is it technician A,

Technician B,

Both technicians,

or Neither tech? The correct answer is A. Technician A only because the heater will have coolant flowing through the heater port when the water pump is operating slowly, such as engine idle speed. When the engine idle speed increases, the coolant will take the path of least resistance and bypass the heater core until the coolant level is restored to its proper level. Technician B is not correct. The water pump could have worn impeller blades, but the most likely cause is the low coolant level. Thanks for watching. Good luck on that test.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Carter.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: ASE Test Prep: External Fuel Filter Replacement (VIDEO)

Video: Faults Behind Electronic Throttle Controls (VIDEO)

Video: Diagnosing Electronic Throttle Control Faults (VIDEO)

Video: How To Solve The Scary ‘Wrangler Wobble’ (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician