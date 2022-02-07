ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

Click Here to Read More

Creating flashcards is a great way to quiz your self or have others help you study for an upcoming ASC test. Use some three by five index cards and print the question on one side and write the answer on the other side. Having someone ask you the questions aloud provides a different learning path for your brain. Not to mention, the process of writing the question down will help reinforce all your learning as well. Take the flashcards wherever you’re out and about and quiz yourself whenever you have some downtime. Grab an index card and use this question in your study rotation.

A customer states that the heater works sometimes, but on other occasions, only cold air comes out from the vents while driving.

Technician A states that the cooling system could be low on coolant. Technician B states that the water pump could be faulty. Which tech is correct?

Is it technician A,

Technician B,

Both technicians,

or Neither tech? The correct answer is A. Technician A only because the heater will have coolant flowing through the heater port when the water pump is operating slowly, such as engine idle speed. When the engine idle speed increases, the coolant will take the path of least resistance and bypass the heater core until the coolant level is restored to its proper level. Technician B is not correct. The water pump could have worn impeller blades, but the most likely cause is the low coolant level. Thanks for watching. Good luck on that test.