 ASE Test Prep: Spark Plug Deposits
ASE Test Prep: Spark Plug Deposits

ASE Test Prep: Spark Plug Deposits

 

Technician A states that this is caused by the engine burning oil. Technician B states that the engine may be operating with a rich air/fuel mixture. Which one is correct?
Technician A and Technician B type questions are commonly included in ASE tests. These types of questions generally tend to be the most difficult according to technicians that take the test.

Click Here to Read More
A situation or condition is stated, and the two techs say what they think could be the correct answer. You must decide which one is correct. Make sure to carefully read the question and consider each techs answers to be a true or false question. Then answer the question based on which technician is correct.

Keep in mind, it could be just one tech that is correct, both, or neither. Let’s give this one a try!

A spark plug has dry, black fuzzy deposition it. Technician A states that this is caused by the engine burning oil. Technician B states that the engine may be operating with a rich air/fuel mixture.

Which technician is correct?

A. Technician A

B. Technician B

C. Both technicians

D. Neither technician

The correct answer is Technician B. Dry, fuzzy deposits on a spark plug usually indicate an engine running too rich. Technician A is not correct because the deposits on a spark plug with an engine burning oil are usually wet because oil does not burn very well.

In this article:,
