 ASE Test Prep: Spark Plug Procedures

ASE Test Prep: Spark Plug Procedures

It’s a good idea to polish up your knowledge of engine ignition systems. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

By Joe Keene

The ignition system test questions you may encounter during ASE testing can show up on the A1 engine Repair test, the A8 Engine Performance Test and the G1 Auto Maintenance and Light Repair Certification test. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to polish up your knowledge of engine ignition systems! Let’s try this ASE practice test question:

Two Technicians are discussing Spark plug testing procedures. Tech A says that to check for spark by connecting a spark tester to the end of a spark plug wire. Tech B says that a regular spark plug should be connected to the end of a spark plug wire to test for spark. Which tech is correct?

A- Technician A

B- Technician B

C- Both techs

D- Neither tech

The correct answer is A. Tech A only is correct because a spark tester should be used to check for spark and attached to a spark plug wire. The spark tester clip should be attached to the engine and the engine cranked to check for spark at the tester. A spark tester requires at least 25,000 volts to fire, so the ignition system is working if the spark tester fires. Tech B is not correct because a standard gap spark plug only requires 3,000 volts outside of the engine, whereas it may require 10,000 volts or more to fire a spark plug under compression inside the engine.

This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Belt Measuring Tool (VIDEO)

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Joe Keene

How would you measure the length of this belt that does not have the part number on it? Would you measure the inside with the ribs or the backing of the belt? Should it be measured on or off the pulleys? What would you use to measure the length of the pulley? A string, ruler, tape measure? Do you measure the outside or insides conference of a multi red belt? If you were to talk to a belt engineer, he would tell you that they call the measurement the effective length, and it is measured at the cord line. If you talk to a catalog specialist at a belt company, they would tell you the effect of length of the belt is part of number. For example, this Continental OETS Automotive Multi Rib V-belt has part number 4060805. The last three digits in the part number indicate the belt has a length of 80.5 inches.

