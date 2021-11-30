ASE Test Prep: Spark Plug Wires (VIDEO)

Click Here to Read More

The best way to investigate this kind of question is to consider each technician’s statement separately. Ask yourself, is Technician A true or false? Is Technician B true or false? Then choose your answer from the four choices.

An important point to remember is that an ASE Technician A, Technician B question will never have Technician A and B directly disagreeing with each other. That is why you must evaluate each statement independently. Here’s an example of this type of question and the assessment of it as well.

An engine is being diagnosed for a misfire. One spark plug wire measured “OL” on a digital ohmmeter set to the auto range scale. Technician A says that the spark plug wire is defective and should be replaced. Technician B says that the spark plug wire is good.