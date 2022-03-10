 ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Trouble Code is a P0300?
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300?

on

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified?

on

Checking Your Fuel (Video)

on

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300? Video
play

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300?

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified? Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300?

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Hopefully you don’t experience a ‘misfire’ with your answer! This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement

Misfire DTC’s can be retrieved with a scan tool, and all are a universal number designation from P0300 all the way up to P0316 on your more exotic 16-cylinder engines. These codes can pinpoint a single cylinder that is exhibiting a misfire or multiple cylinder misfires. Understanding what type of DTC you are dealing with will aid in your diagnosis. So, let’s try this ASE test prep question on for size, and hopefully you won’t experience a “misfire” with your answer!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A P0300 is what type of Diagnostic Trouble code?

  1. A generic code that is the same for all makes and models with that same DTC
  2. A vehicle specific code- for example- Ford, Dodge, or Nissan, etc.
  3. A code that can only be retrieved by using a jumper wire and counting the number of check engine light flashes on the instrument cluster
  4. A code used by Chrysler only

The answer is A.  The number zero after the “P” indicates that the DTC is the same for all vehicles and is considered generic. If the number was a 1 or 2, then this would indicate a vehicle specific DTC. Answer B is incorrect because the first number is a zero which indicates that the DTC is the same for all vehicles no matter the make or model. C is not correct because OBD2 codes cannot be retrieved using a jumper wire and counting flashes which was more commonly done on vehicles prior to 1996. And D is not correct because the first number is a zero which indicates the DTC is the same for all OBD2 vehicles.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn’t Make A Difference (VIDEO)

Video: Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO)

Career: Meet Ethan Galentine, February’s Student of the Month!

Video: Diagnosing Catalytic Converter Problems (Video)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician