ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Trouble Code is a P0300?

Misfire DTC’s can be retrieved with a scan tool, and all are a universal number designation from P0300 all the way up to P0316 on your more exotic 16-cylinder engines. These codes can pinpoint a single cylinder that is exhibiting a misfire or multiple cylinder misfires. Understanding what type of DTC you are dealing with will aid in your diagnosis. So, let’s try this ASE test prep question on for size, and hopefully you won’t experience a “misfire” with your answer!

A P0300 is what type of Diagnostic Trouble code?

A generic code that is the same for all makes and models with that same DTC A vehicle specific code- for example- Ford, Dodge, or Nissan, etc. A code that can only be retrieved by using a jumper wire and counting the number of check engine light flashes on the instrument cluster A code used by Chrysler only

The answer is A. The number zero after the “P” indicates that the DTC is the same for all vehicles and is considered generic. If the number was a 1 or 2, then this would indicate a vehicle specific DTC. Answer B is incorrect because the first number is a zero which indicates that the DTC is the same for all vehicles no matter the make or model. C is not correct because OBD2 codes cannot be retrieved using a jumper wire and counting flashes which was more commonly done on vehicles prior to 1996. And D is not correct because the first number is a zero which indicates the DTC is the same for all OBD2 vehicles.