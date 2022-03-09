ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified? (VIDEO)

As a technician, you will be forced to play “detective” on almost every vehicle that comes thru that garage bay door. Using a scientific method in your diagnostics is a smart and logical approach to help guide you along the diagnostic journey. And a good first step is to verify the concern that the customer has with the vehicle. Diagnosing a clunk type noise from the front end is much more difficult if you don’t drive it to hear it for yourself! Let’s try this ASE test prep question to help prepare you for the test and maybe a shot to be the next Sherlock Holmes!

Why should the customer concern be verified by the technician?

To be able to add a charge to the repair order So the repair can be verified under the same conditions as when the concern was first verified To make sure a concern actually exists Both B and C

The correct answer is D. Both Techs. B is correct because the concern must be verified in order for the repair to be verified. C is correct because the concern has to be verified to ensure the customer concern is an actual problem and not a normal condition. A is not correct. While there may be a charge for diagnosis, there is usually not a charge for verifying the concern.