ASE Tool Kit Released for Auto Service Professionals Month

Free downloadable communications materials and creative assets are available to help industry organizations support ASPM.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
In recognition of Auto Service Professionals Month (ASPM) in June, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it has made available free downloadable communications materials and creative assets to help industry organizations support ASPM.

Designed as a one-stop web portal, the online ASE Tool Kit gives repair shops, parts suppliers and industry organizations access to ASE marketing assets for use in their own communications. A special ASPM section that includes logos, email and press release templates, social media and infographics, plus posters, handouts and other digital assets is included in the web-based tool kit, according to ASE.

“Taking the opportunity to celebrate June as Automotive Service Professionals Month and really thanking your employees goes a long way to making them feel valued,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “Some ways to do this are to highlight each employee in your advertising or social media outreach, which we have the tools to help you do that. Our goal with Automotive Service Professionals Month is to bring recognition and awareness to these outstanding individuals.”

To view the ASE tool kit, visit https://asetoolkit.com. For questions or additional information, email [email protected].

TechForce Foundation has announced Misael Rodriguez of Ben Davis High School and Dustin Thomas of CarMax as grand-prize winners in the sixth-annual Techs Rock Awards, recognizing their commitment to the profession.

The Future Tech and Working Tech winners were honored Thursday in a ceremony hosted at Mecum Glendale 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

