ASE Tool Kit Released for Auto Service Professionals Month

In recognition of Auto Service Professionals Month (ASPM) in June, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it has made available free downloadable communications materials and creative assets to help industry organizations support ASPM.

Designed as a one-stop web portal, the online ASE Tool Kit gives repair shops, parts suppliers and industry organizations access to ASE marketing assets for use in their own communications. A special ASPM section that includes logos, email and press release templates, social media and infographics, plus posters, handouts and other digital assets is included in the web-based tool kit, according to ASE.

“Taking the opportunity to celebrate June as Automotive Service Professionals Month and really thanking your employees goes a long way to making them feel valued,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “Some ways to do this are to highlight each employee in your advertising or social media outreach, which we have the tools to help you do that. Our goal with Automotive Service Professionals Month is to bring recognition and awareness to these outstanding individuals.”

To view the ASE tool kit, visit https://asetoolkit.com. For questions or additional information, email [email protected].