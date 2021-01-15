Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

on

NTN Americas Announces Launch of All New Website

on

NA Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle Of The Year Announced

on

Automotive Collision Engineering Program Launched
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics Video
play

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics

VIDEO: Spark Plug Crush Gaskets/Washers G1 Prep Video
play

VIDEO: Spark Plug Crush Gaskets/Washers G1 Prep

Trending Now

DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?

Undercar: Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?
VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

Video: VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

 

on

ASE winter registration is now open through March 31. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. A $34 registration fee is added to every order, no matter how many tests are purchased. Tests are $47 each, except L1, L2, and L3, which are $94 each. 

For recertification, a $34 registration fee is paid per order, and tests are $47 each, except L1R, L1R and L3R tests are $94 each. An individual may sign up for as many recertification tests as they choose during the registration window. As an added benefit, ASE caps the cost of tests taken at $141, so the most anyone would pay to recertify in a single registration window is $175, no matter how many recertification tests are taken.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app was developed to help ASE Certified professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

ASE testing is available throughout the year and ASE offers free online study guides to help with the test preparation process. 

Advertisement

For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, visit www.ase.com/register-now.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: WVE Vehicle Electronics Adds 449 New SKUs In December

News: Valvoline Leads Packaging Innovation

News: Industry Organizations Help ASE Update Renewal App

News: Schaeffler To Supply ‘Indy Autonomous Challenge’

Advertisement
Connect