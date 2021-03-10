Video
Associated Equipment Charger, Analyzer, Power Supply and More

GSX Cabinets and Chests from GEARWRENCH Optimize Tool Storage

ProClean Surface Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus

Milwaukee Extended Handle Ratchets & Stubby Ratchets
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Tools & Products

Associated Equipment Charger, Analyzer, Power Supply and More

Designed with multiple features for modern diagnostics.
The Model IBC6008MSK charger by Associated Equipment Corporation has adjustable charging amperage and voltage with patented diagnostics to detect weak or defective batteries, a designed-in adjustable re-flash power mode for extended vehicle diagnostics at specific voltages, polarity protection and overcharge protection.

An easy-to-read backlit interface guides technicians through a variety of charging parameters for different battery types including sealed lead acid, AGM, enhanced flooded (start-stop), GEL, deep cycle and lithium (SLI) starting batteries.

It automatically sets charging level and time based on the battery type selected and performs deep discharge recovery of sulfated batteries including AGM. The Partial Charge Mode allows for a quick test and charging of a battery to 75-80%.

For more info: associatedequip.com

