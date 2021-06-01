ASTRA Lifting Table Holds Batteries, Engines

ASTRA, a leading manufacturer of automotive equipment from Spain, has just launched a new table lift designed for both removing and installing mechanical drivetrain components and as a hybrid / electric vehicle battery table.

Click Here to Read More

The lift distinguishes itself from others by its size, giving stability at any height. The table surface can also be extended in order to accommodate an engine and transmission assembly.

Astra has a number of accessories such as adaptable fixtures to support or mount an engine or subframe to the table lift surface. There are other features that stand out as well, such as the tilt function for the table surface on two axis, allowing for easy alignment of table to drivetrain.

For more info: ASTRA123.com