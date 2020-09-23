ATE Introduces Super DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid

Continental , a global supplier of brake systems and components, has expanded the portfolio of ATE brake fluids for the automotive aftermarket with its new advanced, OE-quality, ATE Super DOT 5.1. This state-of-the-art DOT brake fluid features a high wet boiling point and excellent flowability (viscosity) even in very cold operating conditions, said the company.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management for engine management & brake systems, made the announcement for the North American aftermarket, noting the increasing applications of DOT 5.1 class brake fluids by leading car manufacturers. “More and more carmakers are specifying DOT 5.1 for their vehicles, and we want to make sure that this new manufacturer-recommended brake fluid is readily available as a replacement fluid for our aftermarket customers in the U.S. and Canada,” Caciolo explained.

Setting new technological standards

ATE Super DOT 5.1 premium brake fluid combines a high wet boiling point of 356°F and outstanding viscosity at very low temperatures. With a maximum of 750 mm²/sec. at -40°F, ATE Super DOT 5.1 viscosity values exceed even those of ISO Class 6, which are well above the specifications for DOT 5.1 class brake fluids, said the company.

Caciolo added, “This is why ‘Super’ was added to the product name. Thanks to its low viscosity, ATE Super DOT 5.1 enables driving safety systems to react quickly even in extremely cold conditions. The high wet boiling point ensures the best possible functionality under high brake loads and also delivers a longer service life, because it only has to be changed every three years.”