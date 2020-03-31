Connect with us

Tools & Products

ATE Offers Line Of Hydraulic Brake Parts

Continental offers application coverage and availability for a wide spectrum of European vehicle makes and models.
Advertisement
 

on

Continental, a global supplier of brake systems and components, offers a high quality line of ATE hydraulic brake parts that are designed to fit perfectly and precisely match the safety and reliability requirements of modern brake systems in today’s vehicle. Incorporating the same brake technology that Continental delivers to OEMs worldwide, ATE hydraulic brake parts leverage Continental brake expertise and OE knowledge to provide professional technicians and service facilities with state-of the-art replacement brake parts that are engineered and built to meet rigorous OE standards for quality, fit and performance, said the company.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The ATE hydraulic brake parts line includes a comprehensive range of brake boosters, calipers, hydraulic control units, master cylinders, hydraulic hoses, and wheel cylinders. Continental offers application coverage and availability for a wide spectrum of European vehicle makes and models.

Continental also compliments its hydraulic brake parts program with a range of exceptional DOT 4 replacement brake fluids formulated to meet specific vehicle performance and safety requirements. This offering includes ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid, an ideal brake fluid replacement for ESP, ABS, and ASR electronic brake systems; ATE SL for hydraulic brake and clutch systems; and ATE Typ 200 for the extreme demands of high performance and racing applications.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, notes, “Hydraulic components are at the heart of every brake system. That’s why Continental’s OE braking systems expertise and leading edge technology is built into every one of our aftermarket hydraulic brake parts. Every ATE component is made to meet and exceed OE manufacturer specifications and rigorously tested for endurance and reliability.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

ATE Offers Line Of Hydraulic Brake Parts

on

Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

on

Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

on

Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Champion Re-Launches Power Steering Fluid

News: Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until December 31

News: Distance Learning With Babcox’s Educational Webinars

Video: VIDEO: Code P0128 And Cooling System Leaks

Tools & Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Connect