ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool



ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, has announced that the VT67 TPMS Diagnostic and Tire Management Tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor.

“Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for TPMS projects is now part of every major TPMS player in the world, including OEMs,” Bruno Rousseau, global TPMS manager said. “ATEQ has decided very early on to spend massively on R&D for this new standard. ATEQ has always been committed to making its TPMS tools as universal as possible, and this is the case again with BLE technology, which will join our already extensive wireless capabilities with LF, RF 433/315, Wiﬁ, NFC, RFID and Bluetooth.”

BLE sensors can be found in the following Tesla models: Model 3 (2021+), Model S (2022+) and Model Y. With over 1.8 million 2021-2022 models of Tesla on the road, it was absolutely necessary for ATEQ to innovate this technology and make it available to technicians (Source: Statista.com).