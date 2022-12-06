Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool
The VT67 tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor.
ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, has announced that the VT67 TPMS Diagnostic and Tire Management Tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor.
“Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for TPMS projects is now part of every major TPMS player in the world, including OEMs,” Bruno Rousseau, global TPMS manager said. “ATEQ has decided very early on to spend massively on R&D for this new standard. ATEQ has always been committed to making its TPMS tools as universal as possible, and this is the case again with BLE technology, which will join our already extensive wireless capabilities with LF, RF 433/315, Wiﬁ, NFC, RFID and Bluetooth.”
BLE sensors can be found in the following Tesla models: Model 3 (2021+), Model S (2022+) and Model Y. With over 1.8 million 2021-2022 models of Tesla on the road, it was absolutely necessary for ATEQ to innovate this technology and make it available to technicians (Source: Statista.com).
“A strong synergy between our team of developers (Tawain, Paris, Shanghai and Singapore) across the world along with continuous collaboration with various OEMs, allows ATEQ to bring innovation to the independent aftermarket,” Jerome Rebulard, head chief of software, said.
“ATEQ’s commitment to service providers remains the same: ATEQ will continue to innovate and provide the best solutions to technicians. This has been the promise since the introduction of TPMS,” Eri Muca, global aftermarket TPMS manager, said. “At the end of the day, they are the backbone of ATEQ. The technicians drive the TPMS business and it is our responsibility to provide them with the best and highest quality technology.”