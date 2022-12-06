 ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool

on

Snap-on Lights The Way

on

Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs

on

New Ingersoll HD Air Hammer Maximizes Performance
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO) Video
play

Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

Performing a VVT Service Properly (VIDEO) Video
play

Performing a VVT Service Properly (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool

The VT67 tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor.
Advertisement
 

on


ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, has announced that the VT67 TPMS Diagnostic and Tire Management Tablet will be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor. 

Advertisement

“Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for TPMS projects is now part of every major TPMS player in the world, including OEMs,” Bruno Rousseau, global TPMS manager said. “ATEQ has decided very early on to spend massively on R&D for this new standard. ATEQ has always been committed to making its TPMS tools as universal as possible, and this is the case again with BLE technology, which will join our already extensive wireless capabilities with LF, RF 433/315, Wiﬁ, NFC, RFID and Bluetooth.” 

BLE sensors can be found in the following Tesla models: Model 3 (2021+), Model S (2022+) and Model Y. With over 1.8 million 2021-2022 models of Tesla on the road, it was absolutely necessary for ATEQ to innovate this technology and make it available to technicians (Source: Statista.com). 

Advertisement

“A strong synergy between our team of developers (Tawain, Paris, Shanghai and Singapore) across the world along with continuous collaboration with various OEMs, allows ATEQ to bring innovation to the independent aftermarket,” Jerome Rebulard, head chief of software, said. 

“ATEQ’s commitment to service providers remains the same: ATEQ will continue to innovate and provide the best solutions to technicians. This has been the promise since the introduction of TPMS,” Eri Muca, global aftermarket TPMS manager, said. “At the end of the day, they are the backbone of ATEQ. The technicians drive the TPMS business and it is our responsibility to provide them with the best and highest quality technology.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty

Tools & Products: Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex

Tools & Products: Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.

Tools & Products: Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician