 ATI Announces New Technician Apprenticeship Programs
News

ATI Announces New Technician Apprenticeship Programs

 

on

Automotive Training Institute (ATI), a leading coaching and consulting company serving automotive repair businesses, recently announced the launch of new apprenticeship training programs aimed at developing tech mentors and tech career seekers in general auto repair and collision shops. 

Click Here to Read More
These two-year programs will be offered independently from ATI’s membership-based, shop re-engineering and coaching programs. Participants that successfully complete the programs will be certified and accredited as tech mentors or C-level technicians to work in their professions.

“The goal of ATI’s apprenticeship programs is to provide more career growth opportunities for emerging trade professionals while helping to alleviate the auto industry’s tech shortage by developing more candidates,” said ATI President Richard Menneg.

Beginning next month, mentors and mentees will participate in prerequisite classes to review their roles, along with best practices and expectations. If successful, they will advance to their two-year Apprentice Program beginning in July. Subsequent apprenticeship programs are slated to be launched every three months thereafter.

“ATI’s apprenticeship programs each include more than 100 modules of instruction, training, and proficiency demonstration. We are actively partnering with AMi, ASE, and iCAR to ensure maximum accreditation opportunities,” said ATI COO Ron Greenman.

As mentors participate in the program, they will earn continuing education credits through ASE or iCAR toward related certifications, as well as become a certified technician mentor and shop.

ATI will be creating a second phase of this program that will be a two-year program taking a “C” Technician to a “B” Technician. 

For more information about ATI’s Apprenticeship Programs contact [email protected].

