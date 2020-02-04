Connect with us

ATI Completes Expanded Training Facility

 

on

The Automotive Training Institute (ATI), a leading coaching and consulting company for auto shop owners, completed its newly expanded training facility just in time for the new year.

The nearly year-long project provides members with an additional 4,500 square feet of space – including new and updated training rooms with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, two virtual training and recording studios, and an improved layout providing members with greater accessibility to their coaches and all ATI associates.

These improvements were designed to enhance the member experience for both on-site and remote training, as well as accommodate ATI’s growing staff. “We are positioning ourselves to grow our coaching department to support the influx of new members. We are continuously moving forward and improving to provide the best 1-to-1 coaching experience in the industry,” said ATI’s President Richard Menneg.

Members that take classes at ATI’s headquarters also benefit from a number of amenities outside of the classrooms. The building is conveniently located near the BWI airport and offers ample free parking, daily hotel shuttles to and from the Institute, and a tranquil walking path surrounding a pond. Everyone’s favorite place is the ATI Café, where members go to make connections with other like-minded shop owners while dining on first-class meals and refreshments.

