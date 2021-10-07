 Atlasta Soft Tip Parts Washers and Detail Brushes Released from Lisle
Atlasta Soft Tip Parts Washers and Detail Brushes Released from Lisle

Atlasta Soft Tip Parts Washers and Detail Brushes Released from Lisle

Both have innovative bullet-shaped tips that resist mushrooming.
“Bucket brushes” are designed for hand use in a parts washing sink or solvent container. Cleaning is achieved by pressing the solvent-filled Trialoy bristles against the dirty surface. This is a tough brush that will last through many uses.

The product number 89510 is similar to Lisle’s popular Atlasta parts cleaning brush but with softer filament that won’t scratch chrome or polished metal. Both have innovative bullet-shaped tips that resist mushrooming. They feature durable injection molded handle with ribbed design for firm grip. Long-lasting, stiff Trialoy polyester filament can be used in either solvent- or water-based cleaning solutions.

For more info: lislecorp.com

