Audi Dual Clutch Transmissions

You may have heard the term “DSG” or “DCT” being used when referring to VW/Audi transmissions. DSG, which stands for “direct shift gearbox,” is the marketing term used by VW/Audi for their dual-clutch transmission (DCT). In simple terms, this type of transmission is composed of two separate manual transmissions inside a single case, each one controlled electronically and/or hydraulically.

There are a number of advantages to this type of transmission, but the most important one is this: your customers probably don’t know that their DCT is different from a typical automatic transmission. When everything is working as it should, the DCT should operate seamlessly during their everyday driving.

Construction

It’s our job as technicians to understand how these transmissions operate, how to diagnose potential issues, and how to make repairs. Let’s start with a brief overview of the internals (figure 1).

Figure 1

A DCT-equipped vehicle will have a flywheel that mates to the input shaft of the transmission and is engaged by the double-clutch. As the name suggests, the double-clutch contains two separate clutches: K1 and K2. These clutches may be of a wet or dry design depending on the application, but they are always hydraulically actuated. Each clutch engages a separate concentric input shaft; this means that one input shaft fits over the other. The first clutch pack controls the odd-numbered gears. The second clutch pack controls the even-numbered gears (figure 2).

Figure 2

The Mechatronic unit combines the electronic control unit and the electrohydraulic control unit into a single component and controls all transmission functions. The Mechatronic unit has its own oil circuit, which is independent from the oil circuit for the mechanical transmission. This means that any potential foreign material which may be present in the mechanical transmission cannot enter into the Mechatronic unit. The oil in this circuit may be different from the oil used inside the mechanical transmission due to the specific requirements of the Mechatronic unit (figure 3).

Figure 3

Common Issues/Failures

DCTs have proven themselves to be quite reliable over the years. But, as we all know, any mass-produced product can exhibit some common flaws or vulnerabilities over time. Here are a few potential issues you should be on the lookout for whenever servicing a DCT-equipped vehicle. Always remember to start by checking the OEM service information and TSBs. These are probably your best resource for possible remedies/fixes.

It’s probably safe to say that the #1 DCT killer is a lack of maintenance or improper maintenance. If customers fail to follow the maintenance schedule, the oil will wear out or become contaminated with debris. Once this happens, it can all go downhill rather quickly.