News

Audi, I-CAR Continue Expansion Of Training Partnership

 

on

I-CAR (the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair) has expanded its educational training programs surrounding Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in collaboration with Audi of America. These new online courses continue to further the industry’s knowledge and skills with an evolving portfolio of electrified vehicles and safety considerations, as well as specific information on current and future vehicles, including Audi’s Q5, e-tron, e-tron Sportback, A7 Sportback and A8 L HEV/BEV 2021 models.

Three HEV and BEV and four ADAS training courses will now be required as part of the OEM’s ongoing effort to provide the participating locations in the Audi Collision Repair Program (ACRP) with the tools, training and information needed for quality and safe repairs. All of these courses are also available to the entire industry to further accelerate the training readiness for an electrified future. HEV/BEV course completion is due by Jan. 31 for all certified shops followed by the ADAS courses completion due by March 31 for all certified shops.

The required online HEV/BEV courses are:

• Hybrid Vehicle Identification and Damage Analysis

• Hybrid, Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Service

• Understanding High-Voltage Safety

The required online ADAS courses are:

• Incorporating ADAS in Your Business

• ADAS and Convenience Systems Overview and Service

• Windshields and Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS)

• Post Repair Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing

These seven (7) training courses are the result of continued collaboration between Audi of America and I-CAR, explained Mark Allen, Manager Collision, Equipment & EV After Sales Service at Audi of America.

“As Audi continues to introduce new High Voltage Battery Electric Vehicles and Hybrid PHEV 48-volt/ICE vehicles, we are committed to making thorough, up-to-date and relevant training available to all technicians in our Audi Collision Repair Program network.”

I-CAR’s Mark Bochenek, principal, OEM & International Business Development, reiterated that view. “With 100% of Audi collision repair shops designated Gold Class, our association with Audi of America continues as we partner to develop and deliver education and training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of our industry and consumers.”

For a full list of I-CAR’s training portfolio, visit I-CAR’s course catalogue. For the complete list of courses by role required for the Audi network, visit the Audi page on I-CAR’s website.

