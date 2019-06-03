Audi Tech Tip: Identifying Animal Bite Marks And Solutions

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Figure 1

Some customers may report electrical problems that might seem unrelated or in just one system. The issue could be animals biting wire insulation, cables and hoses. Animal damage primarily occurs on easily accessible and exposed parts. Figure 2

On electric cables, the biting damage is difficult to recognize because of the thin sheathing. In some cases, it might be necessary to remove the wire or hose. Try stretching the hose or wire to see the damage. Prick marks are typical of biting damage (Figures 1 and 2). If pricks are found, animal damage can be assumed. Further indications of an animal bite are tattered insulation mats, animal hairs/feathers or paw marks.

To avoid future animal bites, advise the customer to clean the engine compartment. Electrical deterrents and cable protection have proved effective, but 100% protection cannot be guaranteed. Slotted corrugated pipes of hard plastic can be pulled over the cables as well.

