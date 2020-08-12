Connect with us
August 'Guess The Car' Winners Announced

 

The clue was “Hunters and trains depend on these.” The answer was tracks, as in Chevy Trax. Congratulations to our winners!
There were lots of creative – but incorrect – entries for August in Tomorrow’s Technician’s “Guess The Car” contest for the week of August 3-9. Everyone who guessed the Nissan Pathfinder, Ford Explorer or Subaru Forester, we salute your innovation.

However, you’re wrong.

The correct answer was a Chevy Trax (or Geo/Chevy Tracker).

Chevy Trax

This week’s winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card are:

  • David Barrett, Hallsville High School, Hallsville, TX
  • Tanner Gates, Southwest Vermont Career Development Center , Bennington, VT
  • Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
  • Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL
  • Greg Mintz, Wake Tech Community College, Raleigh, NC
  • Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA
  • Kevin Paukert, Faribault High School, Faribault, MN
  • Mark Pier, Vermilion HS, Vermilion, SD
  • Steve Rivera, Rindge School of Technical Arts, Cambridge, MA
  • Emiliano Arzate, Washburn Tech, Topeka, KS

Next up: Another popular Tomorrow’s Tech Crossword Puzzle Can you solve it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, August 16, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

