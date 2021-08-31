August ‘Guess The Tool’ Doesn’t Bug MindGames Players

We’ll admit, sometimes solving puzzles causes us a little stop and go action. Often, not getting the solution right away bugs us. Our energy level is low when all is said and done. Luckily, entrants in this week’s MindGames contest had no such problems.

The correct answer was Go/No Go Feeler Gauges, and our randomly selected winners are: • Armen Nazarian, Automotive Technology Academy, San Antonio, TX

• George Patchoros, Bronx Community College, New York, NY

• Steve Levin, Columbus State Community College, Columbus, OH

• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA

• Luke Andrews, Havelock High School, Havelock, NC

• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH

• Aubrey Edwards, Rappahannock High School, Warsaw, VA

• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

• Robert Johnson, Monongalia County Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

Currently challenging minds is a Bonus Guess The Tool contest. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, September 5th. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

