August Guess the Tool Solution Announced

 

The August ‘Guess The Tool’ contest is in the books. Winners receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card.
Thanks for all the entries! The correct answer to Tomorrow’s Technician’s Guess the Tool contest didn’t stump too many people!

The correct answer was Seal Driver.

Seal Driver

Randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card are:

• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

• Kevin Paukert, Faribault High School, Faribault, MN

• Jonathan Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County HS, Stuart, VA

• John Mackey, Sussex County Technical School, Sparta, NJ

• Jacob Alliton, Middleburg High School, Middleburg, FL

• Mike Fanelli, Nelson County High School, Lovingston, VA

• Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Eastville, VA

Harold Strickland, Harnett County Schools, Lillington, NC.

Next up: The challenging Pop Quiz contest. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, August 30, 2020. These winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

