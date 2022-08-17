Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
August MindGames Winners Guessed The Tool Correctly
Winners weeded out the wrong answers and reeled in the prizes.
This month’s Guess The Tool contest “reeled” in the winners.
Congratulations to everyone who correctly identified the picture as Hose Reels – and thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!
Understandably, the concept of movie film is harder to understand in a digital world, but we had far more correct entries than not. The following entries were randomly drawn out of all the right answers – you’re the 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.
Here are those champions:
• Juan Martinez, North East ISD Career and Tech Center, San Antonio, TX
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
• Sheldon Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL
• Kenneth Collovito, MCMSNJ, East Brunswick, NJ
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, San Antonio, TX
• Robert Johnson, Fred W. Eberle Technical Center, Buckhannon, WV
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Andre Santiago, Okeechobee High School, Lake Okeechobee, FL
• Junior Hayden, Virginia High School, Bristol, VA
Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Complete it all in one sitting and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, August 21. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
Oh, and those “not quite right” answers? Garden Hoe and Backhoe. Just a bit off the mark!
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
