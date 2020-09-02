August ‘Pop Quiz’ Winners Announced

Congratulations to the lucky winners whose entries in Tomorrow’s Technician’s “Pop Quiz” contest for the week of August 24-30, 2020 were randomly selected.

Click Here to Read More

You’ve won a $10 McDonald’s gift card!

The quiz theme this month was Automotive Fasteners.

Winners are:

• John Ward, Somerset Country Technical High School, Westover, MD;

• Cole Acra, Southwestern High School, Hanover, IN;

• Jonathon Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX;

• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA;

• Tyler Clement, Pulaski County Area Technology Center, Somerset, KY;

• Richard Borges, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, Paducah, KY;

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC;

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN;

• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS; and

• Michael Shephard, UCTVS, Scotch Plains, NJ.

Now playing: a bonus Guess the Tool. Can you guess the tool indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight September 6, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.