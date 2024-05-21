 Autel Energy Unveils Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks.

Autel Energy unveiled its MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) 2024, May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks, according to Autel Energy. The MCS terminal can deliver a maximum single output of 1.2 MW/1500A, setting a new standard for commercial EV charging solutions, the company said.

A feature of the MaxiCharger Magawatt Charging System is its intelligent coordination capabilities, facilitating intelligent integration with solar storage and on-site charging operations. The system’s modular design offers flexibility with the potential for future expansion up to 1.44 MW.

“At Autel Energy, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in EV charging technology. The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability, providing a scalable solution that meets the evolving needs of the commercial vehicle sector,” said Michelle Luo, chief revenue officer of Autel Energy.

EV Bizz

Global EV Sales Expected to Increase by 21% in 2024

This represents a significant decline from growth rates of 31% in 2023 and 60% in 2022, ABI Research said.

By Jason Morgan
The latest forecasts from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research found that global EV sales are expected to grow by 21% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. This represents a significant decline from growth rates of 31% in 2023 and 60% in 2022, ABI Research said.

“A shortage of chargers and limited ranges are not to blame for this decline. It’s evident from sales data and statements by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that the EV market is slowing down and failing to meet its targets,” Dylan Khoo, an electric vehicles industry analyst, said. “While insufficient charging infrastructure and range limitations are often cited as reasons for this slowdown, they don’t fully explain the stagnation, especially considering that these aspects are actually improving rather than deteriorating. Additionally, these explanations fail to consider the region-specific trends driving the EV sector changes.”

