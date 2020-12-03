Autel Intelligent Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Undercar: Ford TPMS Service
Autel US expands its tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) product line with the release of the Autel ITS600, the company’s next generation TPMS solution that includes service functions and essential diagnostic features to provide the most comprehensive TPMS and service capability to any busy tire shop, wheel shop or general repair facility.
The ITS600 can produce detailed scan reports that even include tread depth measurement with the addition of optional accessories. The ITS600 provides wide TPMS vehicle coverage with Autel 1-Sensor programming, in a multifunctional tire and service tool designed to enable tire and rim shops to enrich customer service and safety, expedite bay turnover and increase shop sales and profits.
The MaxiTPMS ITS600 is a sleek, pocket size, lightweight, touchscreen Android tablet that performs every aspect of TPMS service — all-known sensor activation, system diagnostics, 1-Sensor programming with 99% vehicle coverage and sensor ID and position Relearn procedures.
The ITS600 is a perfect blend of form and function, offering new features that capitalize on the tablet’s design and speed including three modes of rapid VIN decoding including VINscan that identifies the vehicle make, model and year with an optical scan of the vehicle identification number on the dash. The optical scanner can also be used to record Tire DOT registration numbers. Autel uses its unique TPMS diagnose system that displays a status screen to enable technicians to immediately identify TPMS system faults on TPMS-equipped U.S., Asian and European vehicles, and onboard instructional videos.
The tablet features the much-touted Android 9 operating system, measures just over 7-in. in length, weighs under a pound and boasts a rugged 5.5-in. color touchscreen display for use in harsh environments, an embedded antenna for sensor activation and non-contact 1-Sensor programming, and includes a redesigned, wireless Bluetooth VCI with a handy flashlight so even the most obscure OBDII port will be easier to spot. The ITS600 can program up to 20 1-Sensors at once, and enables quick placard/TPMS threshold value resets.
The ITS600 offers quick access to four common vehicle maintenance services and free TPMS and service software updates for the life of the tool. Purchase the Pro software upgrade to perform all systems diagnosis, view live data and access an extensive menu of vehicle maintenance services for U.S., Asian and European vehicles, 1996 and newer.
Transform the ITS600 into a precision-driven Tire Tread Depth and Brake Disc examiner with the purchase of either the TBE100 or TBE200 laser-enabled wear examiner tools that wirelessly transmit data to the tablet enabling the technician to quickly identify if the vehicle needs new tires, new brakes discs, a tire rotation or a 4-tire alignment.
The TBE100 has 0.95-in. high-resolution AMOLED touchscreen display able to show just data, while the TBE200 has a larger 1.65-in. display that graphically displays the tire tread and disc wear conditions. Generate detailed customer reports to visually inform customers of needed services and print them wirelessly to your network printer or on Autel’s new thermal printer, available for purchase separately.
Upcoming software enhancements include optical Tire Identification Number (TIN) recognition to identify recalled or aging tires and customer service TIN registration with the Department of Transportation.
