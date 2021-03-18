 Autel Offers Comprehensive Key and Immobilizer Programming
Autel Offers Comprehensive Key and Immobilizer Programming

The Adapter Kit and XP400Pro expand European vehicle coverage and EEPROM function including 2,000 component types.
The IM608PROKPA is a comprehensive key and immobilizer programming package consisting of the 10.1-in. Android touchscreen tablet, XP400Pro key and chip programmer, the wireless JVCI J2534 pass-thru programming device and Key Programming Adapter kit.

The Adapter Kit and XP400Pro expand European vehicle coverage and EEPROM function including 2,000 component types. The IM608 enables key learning directly through the OBD II port for 85% of North American vehicles.

Advanced diagnostics functions include performing active test, coding and adaptations.

For more info: autel.com

