Tools & Products
Autel Offers Wi-Fi Tablet With Bluetooth VCI
The MaxiBAS BT608 comes with a built-in thermal printer for customer report generation.
Autel’s MaxiBAS BT608 is a 5.5-in. Android-based touchscreen, Wi-Fi tablet with a Bluetooth VCI.
The BT608 features the same dynamic battery and electrical system intelligent analysis capabilities and battery maintenance features as the BT609 plus comes with a built-in thermal printer for customer report generation.
The BT608 is also an all systems code reader with free software updates for the life of the tool.
For more information, visit autel.com.