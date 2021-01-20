Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Autel Offers Wi-Fi Tablet With Bluetooth VCI

on

Dana 60 AdvanTEK Axle Featured On Ram 1500 TRX Pickup Truck

on

Bosch Launches New EVO Spark Plugs

on

Hunter Is Taking IoT Tech To The Next Level
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Detonation Noise Video
play

VIDEO: Detonation Noise

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever?

Trending Now

DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?

Undercar: Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Autel Offers Wi-Fi Tablet With Bluetooth VCI

The MaxiBAS BT608 comes with a built-in thermal printer for customer report generation.
Advertisement
 

on

Autel’s MaxiBAS BT608 is a 5.5-in. Android-based touchscreen, Wi-Fi tablet with a Bluetooth VCI.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The BT608 features the same dynamic battery and electrical system intelligent analysis capabilities and battery maintenance features as the BT609 plus comes with a built-in thermal printer for customer report generation.

The BT608 is also an all systems code reader with free software updates for the life of the tool. 

For more information, visit autel.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Champion Oil Introduces 80% Ether Starting Fluid

Tools & Products: Carter Pumps Up Product Line With 139 New SKUs

Tools & Products: Tremec Pro-Fit TKX 5-Speed Systems For Classic Corvettes

Tools & Products: Dorman Introduces Loaded Brake Backing Plates

Advertisement
Connect