Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Increase the vehicle coverage of your Autel MaxiSYS ADAS equipment.
Autel announces the release of the new ADASCAL2 expansion package, compatible with both their Standard Frame and Portable MA600 ADAS Calibrations systems.

Containing seven new components, the ADASCAL2 expands vehicle calibration coverage for Around View Monitoring (AVM), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), LaneWatch and radar systems for select manufacturers.

The ADASCAL2 includes the new floor patterns for Toyota AVM, Mitsubishi AVM and Nissan RCW. The Toyota AVM pattern contains 26 separate strips to create coverage for model-specific floor patterns. A Hitachi Radar Plate, Honda LaneWatch target and accompanying Target Stand are also included.

Contact your local Autel Tools distributor for purchasing information. For user information and training contact Autel Tech Support at 855-288-3587 or [email protected].

