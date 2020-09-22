Autel US Introduces Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool

Autel US has introduced an Intelligent Battery and Electrical System Diagnostics tool line consisting of four new tools designed to aide technicians of every level to perform the most accurate form of battery analysis, easily register new batteries and gauge the health of a vehicle’s electrical system with advanced battery testing technology and easy-to- use, guided instructions.

The tool line, which carries the name MaxiBAS (Battery Analysis System) debuts with four tools, the BT609, a 7-in. Android tablet, the BT608, a 5.5-in. Android tablet with an attached thermal report printer and the BT508 and BT506, that work with Autel-developed apps. All of Autel’s new battery and electrical system analysis tools use Adaptive Conductance, an advanced battery analysis method that produces a more accurate examination of the battery’s cold cranking ability and reserve capacity, vital to determining a battery’s true health.

The flagship of Autel’s new battery analysis tools, the MaxiBAS BT609 is a 7-in. Android-based touchscreen, Wi-Fi tablet that can display a quick health status of the existing battery, register a new battery and perform advanced battery and electrical system diagnostics. The BT609 supports in-vehicle and out-of-vehicle testing of 6- and 12-volt, 100–3,000 CCA, Flooded, AGM, AGM Spiral, EFB and GEL batteries and 12- and 24-volt cranking/charging systems. The BT609 also features AutoVIN and VINScan to immediately identify vehicle and battery information and to display graphic instructions for battery positioning and testing. The BT609 is also an all systems code reader and offers a large menu of commonly performed maintenance services.

The MaxiBAS BT608 is a 5.5-in. Android-based touchscreen, Wi-Fi tablet with a Bluetooth VCI. The BT608 features the same dynamic battery and electrical system intelligent analysis capabilities and battery maintenance features as the BT609 plus comes with a built-in thermal printer for customer report generation. The BT608 is also an all systems code reader with free software updates for the life of the tool.