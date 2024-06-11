 Autel’s CSMS Achieves OCPP 2.0.1 Certification

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Autel’s CSMS Achieves OCPP 2.0.1 Certification

The Charging Station Management System obtained the certification from the Open Charge Alliance.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Autel Energy announced that its Charging Station Management System (CSMS) has obtained the OCPP 2.0.1 Certification from the Open Charge Alliance (OCA).

Related Articles

OCPP 2.0.1, the latest version of Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) released by OCA in 2020, is the globally recognized standard for effective communication between charging stations and charging station management software, the company said. The protocol provides advanced smart charging capabilities and enhanced control features for utilities, Charge Point Operators (CPO), and EV owners. To date, only 14 companies worldwide have achieved this esteemed certification, Autel Energy said.

Autel said its CSMS successfully completed the Core and Advanced Security profiles of OCPP 2.0.1. Additionally, Autel has finalized the development for the remaining six profiles of OCPP 2.0.1 and is poised to achieve full certification as soon as OCA opens the certification process for these profiles, according to the company.

By achieving the OCPP 2.0.1 certification, Autel said it guarantees enhanced security through the implementation of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol, which supports mandatory encryption and authentication mechanisms. By utilizing standardized communication protocols, the CSMS guarantees efficient and reliable data transmission, with all data transmissions between the charging station and the cloud encrypted to prevent data leakage, tampering, and attacks. The two-way authentication between the charging station and cloud system ensures that both ends of the communication are trusted, preventing unauthorized device access.

Autel’s EV Charging Software solution includes the CSMS and the charge app and serves over 100,000 customers across more than 70 countries, according to the company. Autel adds that it facilitates over 600,000 charging sessions per month and contributes to the reduction of over 42 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Wallbox Announces Milestones in Acquisition of ABL

The company says the move has already paid off in the effort to support the EV transition.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Wallbox announced a number of milestones since its acquisition of ABL. According to the company, the move has already paid off in the effort to support the EV transition."We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in the first six months following Wallbox’s acquisition of ABL," said Jaume Ferre, Co-CEO of ABL and CTO of Wallbox. "The synergies between our companies have allowed us to move forward quickly with product integrations. We only expect this cadence to continue and to strengthen our ability to set new standards for innovation, reliability and customer experience."

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Autel Energy Unveils Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mullen Continues Commercial EV Dealer Expansion in Midwest

New franchise partners Ziegler Truck Group and Range Truck Group will focus on the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest regions of the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota To Build EV SUVs At Indiana Facility

Toyota’s Indiana facility will build the EV Toyota Sienna, Highlander, Grand Highlander and Lexus TX.

By Christian Hinton
Genesis Expands EV Availability to 37 States

GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon and Rhode Island.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Today, it requires more than just a multimeter to diagnose the battery and alternator.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lubrizol Wins SAE International Award

The award recognized Lubrizol for its development of a new testing method for copper corrosion in EV motors.

By Mary DellaValle
Clarios Formalizes Joint Development Agreement with Altris

Altris will develop sodium ion cells for low-voltage tech while Clarios will lead in battery management systems, software, and system integration for battery design.

By Emma Henderson
Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

The system leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional ICE driving the front wheels.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff