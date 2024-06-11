Autel’s CSMS Achieves OCPP 2.0.1 Certification

Autel Energy announced that its Charging Station Management System (CSMS) has obtained the OCPP 2.0.1 Certification from the Open Charge Alliance (OCA).

OCPP 2.0.1, the latest version of Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) released by OCA in 2020, is the globally recognized standard for effective communication between charging stations and charging station management software, the company said. The protocol provides advanced smart charging capabilities and enhanced control features for utilities, Charge Point Operators (CPO), and EV owners. To date, only 14 companies worldwide have achieved this esteemed certification, Autel Energy said.

Autel said its CSMS successfully completed the Core and Advanced Security profiles of OCPP 2.0.1. Additionally, Autel has finalized the development for the remaining six profiles of OCPP 2.0.1 and is poised to achieve full certification as soon as OCA opens the certification process for these profiles, according to the company.

By achieving the OCPP 2.0.1 certification, Autel said it guarantees enhanced security through the implementation of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol, which supports mandatory encryption and authentication mechanisms. By utilizing standardized communication protocols, the CSMS guarantees efficient and reliable data transmission, with all data transmissions between the charging station and the cloud encrypted to prevent data leakage, tampering, and attacks. The two-way authentication between the charging station and cloud system ensures that both ends of the communication are trusted, preventing unauthorized device access.

Autel’s EV Charging Software solution includes the CSMS and the charge app and serves over 100,000 customers across more than 70 countries, according to the company. Autel adds that it facilitates over 600,000 charging sessions per month and contributes to the reduction of over 42 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.