Auto Body Repair: What is the Appropriate Body Filler?

Courtesy of BodyShop Business by the I-CAR Repairability Technical Support Team

Cosmetic repair today has many options for repair materials. During the collision repair process, a technician is faced with the question: What is the appropriate body filler? Let’s look at what different types of body filler are available and their characteristics.

Many Options

Many different options of body filler have been introduced over the years. These include lightweight polyester body fillers, polyester glazing putty, fiberglass-reinforced body fillers, metal body fillers, sprayable polyester body fillers and specialty body fillers.

Lightweight polyester body fillers are the most commonly used cosmetic repair material for non-plastic repairs. Body filler manufacturers have many options from general purpose to premium performance products. Sanding characteristics, fill, spreadability, acceptable substrates and work time are some of the differences between tiers of fillers.

Polyester glazing putty is thin-bodied polyester body filler designed for minor filling, filling pinholes and skim coating. These body fillers sand easier with finer grit sandpaper. Some can even be applied over cured paint that has been prepared properly according to the manufacturer’s technical data sheet (TDS).

Fiberglass-reinforced body fillers are polyester body fillers with either short or long fiberglass strands for added strength. They’re most commonly used over weld seams or for repairing sheet-molded compound (SMC) or fiberglass. Most are waterproof; however, this should be confirmed with product-specific TDSes. Fiberglass-reinforced body fillers should be finished with a body filler or polyester glazing putty before applying primer.

Metal body fillers have aluminum added to increase strength, durability and resistance to water. Some metal body fillers allow drilling and tapping. Some OEMs require this type of product for welded seams. A key difference for this body filler is the use of a liquid hardener instead of a cream hardener.

Sprayable polyester body filler is a thin polyester body filler that allows for application via a large-tipped spray gun. Sprayable polyester body filler enables a high film-build and uniform surface over large repair areas. When using sprayable polyester body filler, always refer to the TDS for proper mixing and application recommendations.