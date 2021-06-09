Auto Care Caucus Renewed With 117th US Congress

The Auto Care Association today announced the Auto Care Caucus has been formally renewed in the 117th United States Congress. The caucus will be co-chaired by U.S. Congressional Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., who both share an enthusiasm and understanding of the auto care industry and will help facilitate communication about industry issues to their peers on Capitol Hill. Congressional caucuses are classified as “Congressional Member Organizations” and are made up of lawmakers who share common public policy goals pertaining to a particular interest, demographic or political party.

The Auto Care Caucus mission statement explains, in part, that the purpose of the Auto Care Caucus is to “…maintain a competitive free market for the motoring public; protect consumers’ vehicle data and the right to be the ultimate owners and stewards of their data; and to help ensure consumers have access to quality, convenient and affordable auto repairs, maintenance and parts.”

“I’m excited to see the continuation of the Auto Care Caucus with this new Congress and to witness our co-chairs’ support for the auto care industry,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “With technology being used more and more to tilt the competitive playing field in the vehicle repair industry, now more than ever we will be looking to Congress to support initiatives aimed at ensuring choice for car owners on where they have their vehicle serviced. The Auto Care Caucus will surely play a significant role in those efforts.”