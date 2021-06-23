 Auto Care Industry Expected To Top $477 Billion By 2024
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Auto Care Industry Expected To Top $477 Billion By 2024

on

ASE Certification Expiring? Schedule Tests Now

on

Audi E-Tron GT On The Road On Hankook E-Tires

on

Australian Automotive Right To Repair Passes The Senate
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Why You Should Replace All Coils And Plugs Video
play

VIDEO: Why You Should Replace All Coils And Plugs

VIDEO: ACDelco Offers Replacement Options Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Offers Replacement Options

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Diesel Turbocharging Basics

Underhood: Diesel Turbocharging Basics
BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics
The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds

Undercar: The Science Behind Passenger Tire Tread Compounds
EV Batteries: Design, Function And Handling

Underhood: EV Batteries: Design, Function And Handling
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Auto Care Industry Expected To Top $477 Billion By 2024

 

on

The Auto Care Association has released its award-winning and industry-leading online publications, the 2022 Auto Care Factbook and the 2022 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual. The annual reports are the go-to source for automotive aftermarket industry data and include critical insight for aftermarket businesses to make informed, data-based decisions for the future. This 31st edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared from the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging consumer and industry trends, international market performance and more.

Advertisement

While the total U.S. auto care industry size took a hit in 2020, the industry fared better than forecasted and is now expected to be a $477 billion industry by 2024. Industry shifts during COVID-19 have presented new opportunities for the aftermarket, including: increased e-commerce growth; increased delays in vehicle maintenance; an increase in the average age of vehicles in operation; an increase in vehicle miles driven nearing pre-pandemic levels; and more.

In this 142-page Auto Care Factbook report, readers will find:

  • NEW e-commerce section including trends and sizing of this important aspect of the aftermarket including penetration and product category performance standouts (pg. 61)
  • EXPANDED data and insights on hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles including adoption rates, replacement rates for selected parts, registrations and state incentive data (pg. 86)
  • EXPANDED medium and heavy duty vehicle data including vehicle counts, proportions, registrations and demand by distribution channel and growing component subgroups (pg. 68)
  • EXPANDED replacement rate data, from 94 to 184 parts and jobs (pg. 56)
  • EXPANDED international section, including highlights of the Mexican, Chilean and Vietnamese aftermarkets, including VIO and other pertinent stats (pg. 120)
  • PLUS guidelines on how to use TrendLens to interactively compare data series with our trend comparison tool

View the full table of contents here.

Advertisement

The 2022 Auto Care Factbook also provides Auto Care Association members access to many of the latest numbers included in the report through the association’s Auto Care TrendLens interactive data platform. There, members can drill down on data points, and filter and overlay with other data sets to get the full picture of the industry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not the first time the auto care industry has proved its resiliency during economic hardship,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Our industry growth continues to exceed expectations – despite recent challenges – and we’re confident that the new opportunities emerging from the past year will strengthen our future. This year’s Factbook equips readers with the latest data and in-depth industry analysis needed to navigate their business decisions with confidence and clarity.”

Advertisement

The 2022 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual includes the Auto Care Factbook plus the Lang Annual, which provides a supplemental, comprehensive overview of the U.S. light vehicle aftermarket and presents information and analysis available from no other source.

All Auto Care Association contacts at member companies receive a complimentary digital copy of the 2022 Auto Care Factbook report as a member benefit. The non-member price for the publication is $2,450. The Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual report can be purchased for $995 for members and $3,445 for non-members.

To order any of these digital publications, visit digital.autocare.org/2022factbook or contact the Member Services department at [email protected] or (301) 654-6664.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Action-Packed Agenda for Alliance Summer Meeting

News: MPA Receives Extra Miler Award From AutoZone

News: Massachusetts Vehicle Data Access Lawsuit Goes to Trial

News: Dayco Updates Mobile Catalog App

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician