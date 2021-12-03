 Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Auto Pros on the Road

on

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN

on

Auto Pros On The Road Visit Fleet Doc, Lexington, KY
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN Video
play

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN

B'laster Names November 2021 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist Video
play

B'laster Names November 2021 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained

Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?

Underhood: Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Underhood: Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Nissan Timing Chain Replacement

Automotive: Nissan Timing Chain Replacement
Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne’s Garage, New Albany, IN

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Auto Pros on the Road is a video series that presents the Babcox Media team on location. Sponsored by Autolite.
Advertisement

In Episode 3 of Auto Pros On The Road, the team visits Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne’s Garage in New Albany, IN. A second generation shop owner, Dawn literally grew up in the shop she now owns. Her father built the first garage in 1973 and she joined full time in 1993.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Byrne’s Garage LLC specializes in the complete maintenance and repair of all foreign and domestic vehicles for private and commercial customers, including local government fleets.  The shop has ASE-certified technicians fully trained in every aspect of repair who regularly work together on difficult vehicle diagnoses. They operate as a well-oiled machine, Dawn Byrne says – or better yet, as a family.

For more information, visit Byrne’s Garage LLC. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

Advertisement

New episodes will be available monthly.

Don’t miss an episode — sign up to receive the ShopOwner and TechShop newsletters to receive alerts when new episodes are posted. Follow along on social media throughout the series for all the sneak peeks and behind the scenes with Auto Pros on the Road.
https://www.facebook.com/ShopOwner
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/shop-owner-magazine

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician