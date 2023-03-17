Auto Pros on the Road: Curt’s Service

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Curt Massoll at Curt’s Service in Oak Park, MI.

Since 1981, Curt’s Service has provided a relaxed, responsive, and clean environment for quality auto repair in Oak Park, MI, and the Metro Detroit area. This “people-focused” shop has ASE Certified Technicians with extensive training to provide a proactive approach when it comes to customer vehicle needs.

Curt Massoll

Massoll says his shop, originally a small five-bay facility is now an expansive 15-bay shop with heated floors and in-ground lifts and alignment racks. Comfort is important; safety is paramount. Waste oil is used to head the shop and run the boiler for the floor heating system, while the lifts are powered with water and air pressure. “If there’s ever a problem (with a lift’s hydraulics), you don’t have to worry about oil getting into the ground,” Massoll says. “We figured that they were going to be in the ground a long time, so let’s get something that’s newer technology and grow from that.”

Curt’s Service prides itself on the use of state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and the highest auto repair accreditations in an open, honest atmosphere. Massoll says his secret to success is simple. “I think the biggest thing is having good employees working for you – good techs, good service advisors and people who like their jobs and love to come to work everyday.”

Massoll tells Joe and Jacqui that he believes in training and hiring the “right” people, whether they have an automotive background or not. He works with local schools to show off the shop to potential future techs, explaining that the automotive industry isn’t all about being dirty or getting grease on your hands. This people-first attitude has earned his shop extremely favorable reviews for its repair, maintenance, and tuning of European, Asian, domestic, and specialty vehicles, including BMW, VW, Audi, and Mercedes; Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai; as well as hybrid auto repair and maintenance; and performance auto tuning.

Massoll says he’s confident in his shop’s abilities. “Nothing really keeps me up at night,” he admits. “I just like doing things the right way – you don’t have a problem going to sleep. It’s important to take care of the customer and your employees – again, I wouldn’t be here without the good people around me.”

Auto Pros On the Road showcases stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, presented by ShopOwner in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies, viewers follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

New episodes will be available monthly.

Don’t miss an episode — sign up to receive the ShopOwner and TechShop newsletters to receive alerts when new episodes are posted. Follow along on social media throughout the series for all the sneak peeks and behind the scenes with Auto Pros on the Road.

https://www.facebook.com/ShopOwner

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/shop-owner-magazine

https://www.instagram.com/autoshopowner/