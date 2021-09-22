Auto Pros On The Road Visit Fleet Doc, Lexington, KY

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals.

Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

In Episode 1, the Auto Pros talk with Jim Bryant, the owner of Fleet Doc, and his employees.

“I love hearing the stories of real shop owners and technicians,” said Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media and one of the Auto Pros on site at Fleet Doc. “Meeting Jim and his staff was exactly what we were looking for with Auto Pros on the Road. I want to bring awareness to these shops and how they help the community all the while dispelling negative connotations regarding the automotive industry. Jim and his crew serve their community with pride and truly care about their work and their customers.”