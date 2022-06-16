Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Rob “Dutch” Silverstein, owner of A&M Auto Service.

Family owned and operated, A&M Auto Service specializes in servicing European cars and SUV’s. Silverstein explains he comes from a family that did not come from a lot of money. He shared that he learned from an early age if he wanted something, you had to work for it. “I absolutely believe in his infinite wisdom, that the good lord gives everybody gifts. Some people are good athletes, some people are good musicians, some people are good with language and math. I always had the ability to understand how things work,” Silverstein said.

When explaining the start of his career in the industry, Silverstein says he grew up with a love for aviation. When his father told him he would match him dollar for dollar to take flying lessons, Silverstein had to find a way to make money quick, and the only way he knew how to make money was by fixing things. Silverstein paid his way through college by fixing cars and ultimately landed a flying gig with a major airline. Economic instability led to an unstable career, where Dutch was led to make the decision to work 7 days a week, 15-16 hour shifts in the shop as a part-time career so that in the event he lost his aviation career, he would have a solid backup plan.

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around A&M Auto Service to learn more about Dutch and his shop operations. This episode is sponsored by FRAM. Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

