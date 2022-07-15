 Auto Pros Visit STR Automotive, Mooresville, NC
Auto Pros Visit STR Automotive, Mooresville, NC

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros Visit STR Automotive, Mooresville, NC

 

Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox Media team on location in shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Spencer Schaible and Ryan Melton, co-owners of STR Automotive in Mooresville, NC.

Originally employees at a local family-owned business that was sold to a large repair chain, Spencer and Ryan ultimately decided to step out on their own five years ago. “When we opened STR, we saw the writing on the wall,” explains Melton. “We didn’t want to be on the corporate side of things.”

Melton says that seeing how business ran in a franchise environment gave him and Schaible the blueprint for how they wanted to run STR. “It’s pretty opposite of being that ‘big guy,'” he says.

The TechNet shop, located in Race City, USA, puts the emphasis on customer service and employee relations. “For customers, theres’s no pressure,” says Schaible. “They are coming in with a problem – we can solve that problem.”

Schaible and Melton say key to that customer satisfaction is dedicated, engaged technicians. ASE certification is a must, but each employee is treated as an equal. “Every employee at STR is an owner, so every single person has their livelihood on the line. We are committed to providing the best experience and service possible to every single guest who walks through our doors. We don’t like the corporate mentality that focuses solely on the bottom-line and treats its customer like a number, and are determined to prove to the corporate stores that there is a better way to conduct business.”

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around STR Automotive to learn more about the shop’s operations and the team’s customer-focused business philosophy.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values. This series is brought to you by ShopOwner, in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies.

New episodes will be available monthly.

Don’t miss an episode — sign up to receive the ShopOwner and TechShop newsletters to receive alerts when new episodes are posted. Follow along on social media throughout the series for all the sneak peeks and behind the scenes with Auto Pros on the Road.
