Auto Pros Visit STR Automotive, Mooresville, NC

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Spencer Schaible and Ryan Melton, co-owners of STR Automotive in Mooresville, NC.

Originally employees at a local family-owned business that was sold to a large repair chain, Spencer and Ryan ultimately decided to step out on their own five years ago. “When we opened STR, we saw the writing on the wall,” explains Melton. “We didn’t want to be on the corporate side of things.”

Melton says that seeing how business ran in a franchise environment gave him and Schaible the blueprint for how they wanted to run STR. “It’s pretty opposite of being that ‘big guy,'” he says.

The TechNet shop, located in Race City, USA, puts the emphasis on customer service and employee relations. “For customers, theres’s no pressure,” says Schaible. “They are coming in with a problem – we can solve that problem.”

Schaible and Melton say key to that customer satisfaction is dedicated, engaged technicians. ASE certification is a must, but each employee is treated as an equal. “Every employee at STR is an owner, so every single person has their livelihood on the line. We are committed to providing the best experience and service possible to every single guest who walks through our doors. We don’t like the corporate mentality that focuses solely on the bottom-line and treats its customer like a number, and are determined to prove to the corporate stores that there is a better way to conduct business.”

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around STR Automotive to learn more about the shop’s operations and the team’s customer-focused business philosophy.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.