 Auto Pros Visits Hybrid Shop of The Carolinas
Auto Pros Visits Hybrid Shop of The Carolinas

Auto Pros on the Road: Quarter Mile Muscle Part 2

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

Auto Pros Visit STR Automotive, Mooresville, NC
Auto Pros Visits Hybrid Shop of The Carolinas

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros Visits Hybrid Shop of The Carolinas

Auto Pros on the Road puts the Babcox team into shops across the USA. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
on

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Rozel Tolliver and the team at Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas and Auto Shop of the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

One location, two shops? Originally known as Summerfield Tire, Auto Shop of the Carolinas is a complete 16 bay service facility providing you a full line of services. For over 20 years, the staff has provided retail and fleet service as well as hybrid vehicle service and battery reconditioning.

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around the facility to learn more about hybrid battery construction, what goes into the reconditioning process and what makes the shop the Best in Charlotte.

The first certified battery reconditioning facility in North Carolina, owner Rozel Tolliver says dealing with customer questions is a standard part of the job. Hybrid customers visit because of dashboard indicator lights, low voltage or low power, reduced mileage or frightening failure codes – his careful testing and reconditioning procedures offer peace of mind and get the vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible, with a two-year warranty after reconditioning.

Rozel Tolliver explains the battery reconditioning process.

Tolliver says he’s looking to continue to grow and service customers, continue training for the growth of the electric vehicle population while not overlooking the conventional engines. To meet the his shop’s needs, he says he’s hoping to add technicians, while acknowledging that he’s not alone in this search.

“The industry itself is struggling,” he says. “We’ve been blessed that we’ve been okay in that that part, though there is a struggle because a lot of young people aren’t coming into the industry. It’s definitely a challenge.”

Watch the complete video to learn how Rozel Tolliver is meeting the challenge every day.

Auto Pros On the Road showcases stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, presente by ShopOwner in collaboration with our sister brand TechShop – Equipment, Tools & Supplies, viewers follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

New episodes will be available monthly.

Don’t miss an episode — sign up to receive the ShopOwner and TechShop newsletters to receive alerts when new episodes are posted. Follow along on social media throughout the series for all the sneak peeks and behind the scenes with Auto Pros on the Road.
