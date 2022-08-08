 Auto Refinish: Are You A Custom Painter?
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Auto Refinish: Are You A Custom Painter?

on

Proper Paint Prep: Foundational Integrity

on

Auto Body Welding: Check OEM Procedures and Test Weld

on

Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

BT608 Diagnostic Tool Features (VIDEO) Video
play

BT608 Diagnostic Tool Features (VIDEO)

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO) Video
play

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics

Undercar: ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics
Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines

Underhood: Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines
Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics

Underhood: Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Paint / Body

Auto Refinish: Are You A Custom Painter?

What constitutes custom paint? And what’s the difference between custom painting and collision painting?
 

on

Courtesy of Body Shop Business

Advertisement

If you’re reading this, you’re likely in the automotive industry. If you’re in the industry, you’re likely a gearhead. As a gearhead, you’ve probably seen all manner of “custom paint.”

Before we get into what constitutes custom paint, I think we first need to pay respect to the father of custom paint, Jon Kosmoski. Most of you have probably heard of House of Kolor as a supplier of custom colors and products — Mr. K started the business in 1956. Let that sink in for a minute. 

The year 1956 was when we developed the polio vaccine. It’s when President Eisenhower signed legislation from Congress making “In God We Trust” America’s national motto. Elvis Presley made his television debut in 1956. And I wasn’t even a glimmer in my father’s eye. 

But Jon Kosmoski was getting after it in the paint shop. Remarkably, he’s still involved with the House of Kolor brand to this day. It’s possible we would never have heard of Craig Fraser, Chip Foose, Ron Finch or a truckload of other custom painters and instructors, such as Paul Stoll, Marlene Spence and Gene Fenske, had it not been for Jon Kosmoski. (My apologies to all the great painters and instructors I failed to mention).

When we see the work of the greats, we know we’re looking at custom paint work, and these days it isn’t always House of Kolor products they’re using. PPG has Vibrance, Axalta has Hot Hues, BASF has Carizzma. Even aside from those “custom” offerings, we see “candy” type mid-coats in the standard paint lines from nearly every automobile manufacturer. It could be argued that yesteryear’s custom colors become tomorrow’s factory offerings. This is certainly true in regard to the three-stage pearls as well and the low- and no-gloss finishes. We’re even seeing some colors from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that are reproduced in a four-stage process by some paint manufacturers on the refinish side. I would suggest that while it’s not what first comes to mind when we think of custom paint, it could be argued that those colors are custom paint work that have been standardized. 

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Paint / Body: The Science Behind Vehicle Appearance Products

Paint / Body: Understanding pH As Related To Carwash Chemicals

Paint / Body: Restrictions: Repairing Ford/Lincoln Bumpers With ADAS

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician